VCU police report sexual battery near Hollywood Cemetery

(KLTV Staff)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A person was followed and groped by a man near Hollywood Cemetery, according to an alert from VCU police.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Idlewood Avenue, near St. Andrew’s School and South Cherry Street.

Police say a man came from the cemetery on Sunday, July 18, around 10-10:30 p.m. and followed the person. Then, they groped their lower backside “in an effort to touch the survivor’s genitals.”

The man was described as a tall, thin Black man with short hair, wearing a white tank top and shorts. The man was last seen running west on Idlewood Avenue.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or any crime can contact the VCU Police Department. For emergencies, call 804-828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call 804-828-1196.

Additional details can be found here.

