Three charged in bribery scheme regarding subcontracts at Fort Lee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people appeared in federal court on Thursday regarding a bribery scheme connected to Fort Lee.

The indictment states Hopewell residents Susan May Keim and Russell John Keim, Sr. accepted bribes from Rodney Gale Wilson, a 65-year-old man from Imperial, Missouri. In return, Susan Kiem gave federal subcontracts to Wilson’s company, C&L Supply.

Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and services at Fort Lee. C&L Supply was formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies for Skookum for use at Fort Lee.

From 2013 to 2018, in return for subcontracts worth at least $912,765, Wilson provided various things of value, totaling at least $92,039, according to prosecutors. Susan Keim and her husband received checks and cash payments disguised as compensation for work performed for C&L Supply. They also received payments for work done on a property owned by Susan and Russell Keim.

The three individuals are charged with conspiracy and payment, and receipt of bribes. If convicted, each person faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

The defendants will be arraigned before U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney on August 16.

