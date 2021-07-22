Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Three charged in bribery scheme regarding subcontracts at Fort Lee

(WMTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people appeared in federal court on Thursday regarding a bribery scheme connected to Fort Lee.

The indictment states Hopewell residents Susan May Keim and Russell John Keim, Sr. accepted bribes from Rodney Gale Wilson, a 65-year-old man from Imperial, Missouri. In return, Susan Kiem gave federal subcontracts to Wilson’s company, C&L Supply.

Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and services at Fort Lee. C&L Supply was formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies for Skookum for use at Fort Lee.

From 2013 to 2018, in return for subcontracts worth at least $912,765, Wilson provided various things of value, totaling at least $92,039, according to prosecutors. Susan Keim and her husband received checks and cash payments disguised as compensation for work performed for C&L Supply. They also received payments for work done on a property owned by Susan and Russell Keim.

The three individuals are charged with conspiracy and payment, and receipt of bribes. If convicted, each person faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

The defendants will be arraigned before U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney on August 16.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

Man hit, killed in crash along West Broad Street
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
Joshua Duggins, 31
Fredericksburg officer punched in head during arrest; 3rd assault on officer in 12 weeks
Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash