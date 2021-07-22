Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sycamore Street in Petersburg to reopen

Petersburg says there is a chance that ‘Old Towne Square’ will move to a different location.
Petersburg says there is a chance that ‘Old Towne Square’ will move to a different location.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg says it is removing the picnic tables and chairs along Sycamore Street and will reopen it to traffic.

The venture dubbed ‘Old Towne Square’ was meant to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.

Petersburg says there is a chance that ‘Old Towne Square’ will move to a different location. An exact date of reopening the road has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Woman killed in Henrico crash
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95...
VDOT opens survey on Bryan Park Interchange safety concerns, improvements
A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
Henrico schools’ to host ‘Drive The Bus’ event this weekend
Governor Northam makes an announcement about vaccination rates at the Hope Pharmacy in...
Gov. Northam to tour VCU, discuss COVID-19 vaccines
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer