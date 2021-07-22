Sycamore Street in Petersburg to reopen

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg says it is removing the picnic tables and chairs along Sycamore Street and will reopen it to traffic.

The venture dubbed ‘Old Towne Square’ was meant to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.

Petersburg says there is a chance that ‘Old Towne Square’ will move to a different location. An exact date of reopening the road has not yet been announced.

