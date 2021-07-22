Sports Backers, Hardywood announce 2021 event partnership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers will have Hardywood Park Craft brewery serve as the official beer provider at several events happening this year.

The partnership will include the Anthem Corporate Run on Sept 23 and the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on Nov. 13.

Registration for both events is available at this link.

“We’re excited to work with a wonderful community partner like Sports Backers, a staple in the Richmond community whose events and community building we’ve long admired,” said Eric McKay, co-founder and president of Hardywood.

Now in its twelfth year, the Anthem Corporate Run has grown to become one of the largest corporate run/walk events in the state.

This year will mark the 44th VCU Health Richmond Marathon. It has earned accolades such as Top 15 Fall Race in the U.S., Top 20 Marathon in the U.S., and a Best Bet for a Boston Marathon Qualifier.

