Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said a man is accused of going up to a 12-year-old boy at a park and asking for sexual favors.

Deputies said on July 20, the boy had ridden his bike to Tabor Park in Urbanna and was swinging on the swing set when a white van pulled up. The man inside got out and opened the back hatch.

The sheriff’s office said the man opened the sliding door and allegedly asked the boy several sexually explicit questions and if he wanted to engage in sexual activity with him.

The boy said no and then rode away on his bike.

“The suspect drove away, and the youth then observed the van driving by the town Library and was able to take a photo of the vehicle with his cell phone,” a release said.

The boy’s mother then called deputies and told them what happened, along with giving them the license plate tag number of the van.

Detectives were able to make a traffic stop on the van.

On July 21, detectives were able to speak with the suspect again.

“Initially, the suspect had denied talking to the youth but later recanted and stated he had the conversation with the youth but denied any sexual advances,” a release said.

The suspect, Jermaine Christopher Minor, 29, of Urbanna, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held at Middle Peninsula Security Center without bond.

