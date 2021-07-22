Sheetz grand opening in Henrico includes free drinks, coffee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Sheetz is hosting a grand opening day, Thursday, to celebrate a new location in Henrico at 550 South Airport Drive.

Festivities began at 9 a.m. today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. $1,500 worth of gift cards are being handed out and free coffee and soda will be available all day.

Sheetz will be donating $2,500 each to Feed More and Special Olympics of Virginia. Donations to these organizations are encouraged for those attending the grand opening.

Sheetz asks all non-vaccinated individuals who wish to attend the event to wear a mask and is encouraging social distancing among all customers.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.