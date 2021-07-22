Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Sheetz grand opening in Henrico includes free drinks, coffee

A new Sheetz location open in Henrico County
A new Sheetz location open in Henrico County(Sheetz)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Sheetz is hosting a grand opening day, Thursday, to celebrate a new location in Henrico at 550 South Airport Drive.

Festivities began at 9 a.m. today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. $1,500 worth of gift cards are being handed out and free coffee and soda will be available all day.

Sheetz will be donating $2,500 each to Feed More and Special Olympics of Virginia. Donations to these organizations are encouraged for those attending the grand opening.

Sheetz asks all non-vaccinated individuals who wish to attend the event to wear a mask and is encouraging social distancing among all customers.

