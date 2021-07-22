Healthcare Pros
Rhoades, VCU agree to two year contract extension

By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nobody is really expecting VCU head basketball coach Mike Rhoades to go anywhere, and further evidence of that was released by the athletic department on Thursday afternoon.

Rhoades has signed a two-year contract extension, committing him to the Rams through the 2026-2027 season.

The head coach is entering his fifth season at the head of the program, leading the black and gold to NCAA Tournament berths in 2019 and 2021. This past season, VCU finished 19-7 and advanced to the Atlantic 10 championship game, before COVID-19 issues forced the Rams out of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s an honor to be the coach at VCU, and I never take it for granted,” Rhoades said in a university-issued statement. “I’m excited to continue to build this the right way, by investing in great people and players. I’m excited to help our guys move forward.”

“Coach Rhoades did an exceptional job with our young team this season under very unusual circumstances,” VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin added. “Sustainable success in any business requires continuity in leadership, but especially in college athletics. We have an exciting, talented team with a bright future, and we want to make sure Coach Rhoades leads our program for years to come.”

Rhoades is 80-43 as VCU’s head coach and has posted at least 18 wins in each of his campaigns at the head of the black and gold bench.

