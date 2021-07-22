Prince George County’s Farmers Market hosts special event days

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County’s Farmers Market is hosting special event days this fall.

On Aug. 28, the farmers market will host a Senior Citizens Day where those who are older than 55 can will receive 10% off, and on Sept. 11, all first responders will receive 10% off.

On Aug. 14, the markets will cater to children and have special activities, such as an educational program about animals and a petting zoo.

During the kid’s day, Prince George Master Gardeners will be hosting the “Greatest Tomato Contest” and will be assisting 15 children, ages 4 to 12, in beginning to grow their own tomato plant. To register a child for this program email the market’s manager at farmersmarket@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

The farmers markets are held every Saturday from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scotts Park Pavillion, rain or shine. On special event days, the hours are extended untill 2 p.m.

SNAP/EBT cards are accepted at the farmers markets.

