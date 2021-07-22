Prince George County experiencing number of catalytic converter thefts
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says the county has been experiencing catalytic converter thefts lately, with the latest theft being reported on July 21.
The vehicles that are being targeted the most are older model Ford and Chevrolets, according to police. However other vehicles are subject to these thefts as well.
Here are some steps to take to prevent your property from being stolen:
- Park your vehicle inside a locked structure if possible
- Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, near motion lights, or near cameras that will alert you
- If you have a car alarm, make sure it will audible activate with motion
- Place a unique identifiable mark on your converter
- Install an anti-theft device on your converter
- Contact your insurance company and verify that you are covered for this type of theft
- Be alert for unusual noises, especially power tools, at any time but especially at night
Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.
