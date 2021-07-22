Prince George County experiencing number of catalytic converter thefts

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says the county has been experiencing catalytic converter thefts lately, with the latest theft being reported on July 21.

The vehicles that are being targeted the most are older model Ford and Chevrolets, according to police. However other vehicles are subject to these thefts as well.

Here are some steps to take to prevent your property from being stolen:

Park your vehicle inside a locked structure if possible

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, near motion lights, or near cameras that will alert you

If you have a car alarm, make sure it will audible activate with motion

Place a unique identifiable mark on your converter

Install an anti-theft device on your converter

Contact your insurance company and verify that you are covered for this type of theft

Be alert for unusual noises, especially power tools, at any time but especially at night

Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.