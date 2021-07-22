Healthcare Pros
Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Grayson County reports CenturyLink has repaired a fiber cut, and the phones at its sheriff’s office are back in service. Rockbridge County 911 has also returned to full service.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple counties in Virginia are reporting 911 outages Thursday, possibly caused by a fiber cut.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said CenturyLink is currently working to repair a fiber cut in the Marion area. Lines are also down in their office; for assistance, call 911 from a landline or 276-920-4391. The office said restoration is expected in two to three hours.

CenturyLink is working diligently to repair a fiber cut in the Marion area. Local phone lines at GCSO are inoperable. If...

Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office-Virginia on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Campbell County sent an alert Thursday morning advising citizens of a service interruption affecting both landlines and wireless users who tried calling 911, as well as the non-emergency line. Those in need of services in the county should call either 434-215-9985 or 434-215-9240 until service has been restored. Text to 911 is operational.

Minutes later, Rockbridge County also sent an alert, which indicated a multi-state 911 outage. Those in Rockbridge County, as well as the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, can contact 540-572-4200 for emergency assistance. You can also text 911.

The Galax Police Department informed residents some 911 calls were not working due to a CenturyLink outage. Those in the area can text 911 or call 276-920-4391 in the event of an emergency.

Halifax County has lost ALL land line phones due to the outage. If you need to reach Emergency Services dial 434-579-2870 until further notice. From a cell phone you may also send a text message to 911 and it will go to Halifax County 911 Center.

Carroll County residents can call 276-920-4391 or text 911 if in need of help.

In Martinsville and Henry County, 911 lines are operational, but non-emergency lines are down.

Wintergreen reports a regional outage of its 911 phone system. Anyone needing emergency assistance is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 434-325-1106. You can also call fire stations directly... Mountain: 434-325-1051 or Valley: 434-325-8538.

