Poor air quality can trigger asthma symptoms in severe cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts with the Asthma and Allergy Center in Roanoke say anyone can be affected by high pollution levels and poor air quality.

The haze spreading to the rest of the country from wildfires out west can trigger symptoms for those with severe asthma.

People with asthma and other respiratory problems are more susceptible to pollution, and smoke creates tiny particles in the air that can get into the lungs and cause inflammation.

Dr. Saju Eapen, an allergist and immunologist with the Asthma & Allergy Center, says this time of year it can be especially difficult to control reactions.

”It’s also grass pollen season, so people, when they’re outside, are going to have trouble from just the pollen itself. Now that you add bad air quality, it’s just going to be a double whammy for them,” says Dr. Eapen.

Doctors suggest patients with severe asthma symptoms keep an eye on the air quality levels, and if necessary, stay inside with air conditioning and proper ventilation to recirculate the air.

