Police search for man accused of pointing gun at GRTC bus driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who they say pointed a gun at a GRTC bus driver.

Police say the man was asked to leave the bus on Saturday for violating GRTC policy. It is unclear what policy was broken.

Per a release from law enforcement, the bus stopped at West Broad and Foushee streets while the man refused to leave.

After several minutes, police say he left the bus and removed his bike from the front rack. Then, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver.

Police say he left the scene on a black bicycle, possibly Trek or Giant brand.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-6619 or 804-780-1000.

