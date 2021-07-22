Police: N.C. man knew pedestrian in fatal Va. crash, faces manslaughter charges

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly pedestrian crash near Lidl grocery store.

Police say a pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Daniel Junco, was struck in the grocery store parking lot at 1175 Warrenton Road. The Fayetteville, North Carolina, resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver was found nearby with a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with a tandem axle trailer. The driver, 24-year-old Jared Carter of Stedman, North Carolina, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Investigators said Junco and Carter knew each other.

Carter is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The case is currently under investigation.

