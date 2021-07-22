Healthcare Pros
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act in one of his shows.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has fired the director of the opening ceremony because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto says opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed.

He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act in one of his shows. His dismissal comes the day before Friday’s opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Games.

A composer whose music is expected to be used at the opening ceremony was forced to resign this week because of the past bullying of his classmates.

