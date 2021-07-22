News to Know for July 22: Masks at RPS; Bus driver openings; Breakthrough COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Comfortable Weather, Low Humidity

More comfortable weather through the end of the workweek.

Dry with lower humidity! Highs in the mid 80s.

Mask Policies In Schools Across Va.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new guidance for PreK-12 schools in Virginia for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

PreK-12 schools in the state will be able to enforce their own local mask policies based on local data and community-level conditions provided by the CDC.

Interim Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Virginia PreK-12 Schools is available here.

Masks At RPS

Hours after the state released new mask guidelines for schools, Richmond Public Schools made the decision to require masks for everyone, including those who are vaccinated.

RPS made that decision even after the state offered school boards some wiggle room.

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Richmond Public Schools)

Wednesday, the state gave local school districts power to determine what to do, although leaders suggested schools require masks.

NBC12 is awaiting word on what other school districts in Central Virginia will do.

Gov. Northam To Tour VCU

Gov. Northam will be touring VCU’s College of Health Professions.

Governor Northam makes an announcement about vaccination rates at the Hope Pharmacy in Richmond, 6.21.21 (Jack Mayer | Governor Northam's Office)

The governor also plans to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The tour will take place at 11 a.m. on July 22.

UVA Doctor On Breakthrough Cases

A doctor with the University of Virginia Health says breakthrough cases are still possible. The good news is health experts say that most vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 will only experience mild symptoms.

Vaccinated people can and are contracting COVID-19: “What we’re seeing is COVID asymptomatic infections or some very mild infections in people who are fully vaccinated often in places where there are fewer vaccines that have been given to the general population,” Dr. Costi Sifri said.

(Associated Press)

Sifri says vaccines are highly effective, but not foolproof, especially in areas where a lot of people are not vaccinated.

“This is an epidemic right now, a fourth wave of disease in the unvaccinated. This is the time to prevent the surge that we were concerned about. We thought may occur in the fall or winter and in some areas of the country this is a summer surge. It risks involving all of us if we don’t get vaccinated,” Sifri said.

Olympics Opening Ceremony Director Fired

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has fired the director of the opening ceremony because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.

Kentaro Kobayashi (AP)

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto says opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed.

He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act in one of his shows. His dismissal comes the day before Friday’s opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Games.

Bus Driver Job Fair

Chesterfield County Public Schools are hosting a bus driver job fair for the upcoming school year.

(Raycom)

The job fair will take place on July 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Curtis Elementary School located at 3600 W. Hundred Road in Chester.

Va. Schools Win Big From Lottery

The successful launch of new online games and the continued strength of traditional lottery products sold at retail pushed the Lottery’s annual sales to nearly $3.3 billion in the 2021 fiscal year, a more than 50 percent sales increase over the prior year, according to a press release.

Governor Northam accepted a ceremonial check for $765 million in lottery profits to be used in K-12 programs. (Credit: Virginia Lottery (WHSV))

Lottery profits, which are constitutionally required to be spent on Virginia K-12 public school programs, surged nearly 30 percent, topping $765 million, the release states.

In this fiscal year, the Lottery posted a record $3.26 billion in sales, up from $2.15 billion in 2020, which a 52 percent sales increase according to officials.

Petersburg Street Reopening

The city of Petersburg says it is removing the picnic tables and chairs along Sycamore Street and will reopen it to traffic.

(Pixabay)

The venture dubbed ‘Old Towne Square’ was meant to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions.

Petersburg says there is a chance that ‘Old Towne Square’ will move to a different location. An exact date of reopening the road has not yet been announced.

All-Abilities Festival

An organization devoted to creating opportunities for people with disabilities is hosting a festival to highlight local services and therapy options.

Summerfest will feature a Boka Tako Food Truck with beer and wine for sale. Waters, treats and activities will be available for children.

Children play at PARK365, a playground for all abilities and age groups. (James Haskins | SOAR365)

There will also be a raffle to win a party for 20 people at PARK365, an inclusive and handicap-accessible playground for all ages. The prize includes cake, balloons, tablecloths, utensils and decorations.

The event is free on Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Register at this link.

Final Thought

A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable but more useful than a life spent doing nothing - George Bernhard Shaw

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.