Man hit, killed in crash along West Broad Street

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was hit and killed in a crash along West Broad Street on Wednesday night.

Police were called around 9:21 p.m. to the intersection of West Broad Street and Deep Run Avenue for a pedestrian crash.

Officials said a Honda Accord was heading west on Broad Street and the man, identified as 47-year-old Melvin Burrell, Jr., entered the road from the right shoulder when the crash happened.

The driver stopped, called 911 and is working with the police.

Burrell was taken to the hospital with critical injures and later died.

Police said no charges have been places as the investigation continues.

