Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man hit, killed in crash along West Broad Street

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was hit and killed in a crash along West Broad Street on Wednesday night.

Police were called around 9:21 p.m. to the intersection of West Broad Street and Deep Run Avenue for a pedestrian crash.

Officials said a Honda Accord was heading west on Broad Street and the man, identified as 47-year-old Melvin Burrell, Jr., entered the road from the right shoulder when the crash happened.

The driver stopped, called 911 and is working with the police.

Burrell was taken to the hospital with critical injures and later died.

Police said no charges have been places as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

VDOT camera shows backup
I-64 west crash near Shockoe Valley Bridge causes 2-mile backup
Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95...
VDOT opens survey on Bryan Park Interchange safety concerns, improvements
Thusday, New Kent County approved a a program which will allow residents with private rail...
New Kent Co. launches grant program to make private train crossings safer