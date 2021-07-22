Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
‘We’re trying to get a big wow factor’: Henrico Schools to host ‘Drive the Bus’ event
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
The Bryan Park Interchange is located on the north end of the section of the freeway where I-95...
VDOT opens survey on Bryan Park Interchange safety concerns, improvements
As summer continues to heat up, families may be looking for some activities that won’t leave...
Tips for staying cool this summer