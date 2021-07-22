Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lobbyists load Va. lawmakers onto private jet to kick off push to loosen slots laws

Queen of Virginia skill machines at New York Deli in Carytown. (Photo by Benjamin West)
Queen of Virginia skill machines at New York Deli in Carytown. (Photo by Benjamin West)((Source: Capital News Service))
By Ned Oliver
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A coalition of gambling companies hoping to get slot machines back into Virginia convenience stores and bars kicked off its legislative push this week with a private flight for four lawmakers to Chicago.

While the plush jet raised some eyebrows — Virginia politicians have generally eschewed gifts of private air travel after scandal consumed former Gov. Bob McDonnell — organizers said it was strictly an opportunity to learn from Illinois, which broadly legalized video gambling terminals in 2009.

“It was a fact-finding mission,” said Dylan Bishop, the lobbyist who organized the trip on behalf of the new Va. Video Gaming Terminal Coalition, which represents five gambling operators that have collectively given nearly a quarter million dollars to Virginia politicians in recent years, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In a letter to other gaming lobbyists last week, Bishop framed video slots and poker as the industry’s best shot at restoring gambling terminals to businesses that were recently forced to shut down so-called skill games after they were banned by the General Assembly.

“Video Gaming Terminals or ‘VGTs’ are Class III slot machines, just like the ones on a casino floor, but they can be installed in the same locations skill games have operated,” Bishop wrote. “VGTs offer better games, more robust regulation and, most importantly, more revenue.”

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>>

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

Hopewell Police
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
‘We’re trying to get a big wow factor’: Henrico Schools to host ‘Drive the Bus’ event
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
VCU police report sexual battery near Hollywood Cemetery