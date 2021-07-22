Live mealworms, critical supplies needed at Richmond Wildlife Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Wildlife Center is in need of critical supplies, according to a post from the center.

Live mealworms, birdhouses and more are on the center’s Amazon wishlist, linked here.

“We have so many insectivorous birds, in particular a variety of woodpecker species,” the post stated. “We desperately need live mealworms to feed them. This is our highest priority right now as our in house population we have cultivated is depleted.”

