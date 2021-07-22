Healthcare Pros
Live mealworms, critical supplies needed at Richmond Wildlife Center

Woodpecker eats live mealworm.
Woodpecker eats live mealworm.(Richmond Wildlife Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Wildlife Center is in need of critical supplies, according to a post from the center.

Live mealworms, birdhouses and more are on the center’s Amazon wishlist, linked here.

“We have so many insectivorous birds, in particular a variety of woodpecker species,” the post stated. “We desperately need live mealworms to feed them. This is our highest priority right now as our in house population we have cultivated is depleted.”

We need your help! We are running low on some critical supplies. We have added these supplies to our Amazon wishlist. If you visit our list and items are no longer present, that means someone has already purchased the item we need off of our list for us. We have so many insectivorous birds, in particular a variety of woodpecker species. We desperately need live mealworms to feed them. This is our highest priority right now as our in house population we have cultivated is depleted. Visit our wishlist to purchase an item to help us care for the wild animals here: https://a.co/7dlITEw

Posted by Richmond Wildlife Center on Thursday, July 22, 2021

