I-64 west crash near Shockoe Valley Bridge causes 2-mile backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Interstate 64 has closed westbound lanes on the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported all westbound lanes are closed, but cameras show one lane of traffic slowly moving across the bridge.

The crash is near mile marker 191. There is currently a two-mile backup.

Expect delays in the area.

