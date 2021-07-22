Healthcare Pros
Hopewell students will wear masks at school

School officials in Hopewell are preparing for their new year-round schooling model.
School officials in Hopewell are preparing for their new year-round schooling model.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools announced that students and staff will be required to wear face masks when returning to the classroom next week.

This comes after the governor and health officials announced that school divisions would be in charge of making decisions to implement masking or not.

Students and staff - regardless of vaccination status - will be required to wear masks during the day. For students, this includes in the classroom and on school-provided transportation.

Staff will have to wear masks when students are inside the building or within the vicinity of the building. When teachers are working with students for a sustained period of time of less than 6-feet apart, staff will also need to wear a face shield.

When there are no students in the building, staff members who are vaccinated will not need to wear a mask, per CDC guidance.

About 4,000 Hopewell students will start their first day of school on a year-round schooling model on Monday.

Richmond City Public Schools also announced that students and staff will be masking up when they return.

To read more on Hopewell Schools’ guidelines, click here.

