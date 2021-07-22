Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Henrico schools’ to host ‘Drive The Bus’ event this weekend

A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s ‘Drive The Bus’ event will take place this weekend at Hermitage High School.

Participants will be able to learn about what it takes to be a school bus driver including learning about job duties, work schedules, pay and benefits.

Attendees will also be interviewed at the event if they are interested in a position.

A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.

The event will be on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Woman killed in Henrico crash
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

Governor Northam makes an announcement about vaccination rates at the Hope Pharmacy in...
Gov. Northam to tour VCU, discuss COVID-19 vaccines
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
Richmond Schools to keep 100% mask-wearing policy
RPS requiring masks
RPS requiring masks