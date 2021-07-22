Henrico schools’ to host ‘Drive The Bus’ event this weekend
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s ‘Drive The Bus’ event will take place this weekend at Hermitage High School.
Participants will be able to learn about what it takes to be a school bus driver including learning about job duties, work schedules, pay and benefits.
Attendees will also be interviewed at the event if they are interested in a position.
A valid Virginia driver’s license is required to drive the bus.
The event will be on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
