Forecast: Perfect Thursday ahead before humidity returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More comfortable weather through the end of the workweek.

THURSDAY: Dry with lower humidity! Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

