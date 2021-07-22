Dunkin’ donates $10,000 to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a grant for $10,000 to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation which is a Richmond-based organization.

Richmond Dunkin’ franchisees presented the check Thursday morning at the ASK Family Center.

This grant is a part of Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s effort to support organizations that help children battling an illness. $500,000 in grants have been given out by Dunkin over the past two months.

Visit Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s website to learn more about their cause and ASK Childhood Foundation’s website to learn more about what they do.

