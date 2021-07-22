Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dunkin’ donates $10,000 to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

(Left to right) Megan Angstadt, ASK Special Events Manager; Manny Cabral, Dunkin' franchisee;...
(Left to right) Megan Angstadt, ASK Special Events Manager; Manny Cabral, Dunkin' franchisee; Lou Cabral, Dunkin' franchisee; Amy Godkin, ASK Executive Director.(Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a grant for $10,000 to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation which is a Richmond-based organization.

Richmond Dunkin’ franchisees presented the check Thursday morning at the ASK Family Center.

This grant is a part of Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s effort to support organizations that help children battling an illness. $500,000 in grants have been given out by Dunkin over the past two months.

Visit Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s website to learn more about their cause and ASK Childhood Foundation’s website to learn more about what they do.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Woman killed in Henrico crash
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond
More than 720 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health within the last 24...
News to Know for July 21: COVID-19 cases in Va. spike; Richmond Coliseum demolition; More hazy skies
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia

Latest News

CultureWorks
$85k invested in central Virginia arts and culture community
Sports Backers, Hardywood announce 2021 event partnership
Kings Dominion Roller Coaster
Kings Dominion expands season with Summer Bonus Days
Prince George County’s Farmers Market hosts special event days