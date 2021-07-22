Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole

Hopewell Police
Hopewell Police(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver hit and killed a pedestrian before crashing into a telephone pole in Hopewell.

Officers were called on July 22 around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of Hopewell Street.

At the scene, police found a pedestrian on the ground with life-threatening injuries near the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to John Randolph Medical Center, where they later died.

The driver was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

