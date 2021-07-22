Conservation status cut Youngkins’ farm tax bill by 95%

GREAT FALLS, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and his wife cut the real estate tax bill on their horse farm when they successfully petitioned Fairfax County to designate the more than 30-acre property around their Great Falls home as an agricultural property.

The change reduced the farm’s bill nearly $152,000 in 2020 and 2021 combined, according to information provided to The Richmond Times-Dispatch by the county’s Department of Tax Administration.

The former private equity executive will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, in November’s election.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement that the couple sought the designation as part of a commitment to environmental stewardship and conservation.

