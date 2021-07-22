Chesterfield to hold paper, electronic recycling event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents can recycle personal papers and old electronics during an event in August.

The Aug. 14 event, open to county residents, is running from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Westchester Commons.

All paper items will be shredded for free. Residents can bring up to three paper grocery bags full, or up to two small boxes (10 inches by 13 inches by 18 inches).

Computers, laptops, CDs, DVDs, stereos, cell phones and chargers will be recycled for a fee between $2.50 and $23, depending on the item, size and quantity.

Televisions and computer monitors less than 27 inches will cost $23 to recycle. Items that are 27 inches or larger will cost $30. Hard drives can be shredded for $5.

For more information, call 804-748-1297.

