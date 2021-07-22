$85k invested in central Virginia arts and culture community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CultureWorks announced that over $85,000 has been invested into the arts and culture community, funding 15 organizations and six professional artists, thanks to donations from community organizations.

CultureWorks Annual Grant Programs assist professional artists and nonprofit organizations around Richmond with the goals of building capabilities and creating cultural equity.

“Since its creation, Classical Ballet has been seen as a white art form. It’s largely remained inaccessible for Black and Brown dancers due to cost and proximity,” said Ava Holloway of Brown Ballerina for Chang. “We are thrilled to have been selected to receive a grant through CultureWorks which will be used to help fund a year-long ballet and advocacy program for dancers who would otherwise be unable to afford to dance. We are truly humbled by your generosity.”

The grants are made possible by Altria Group, Community Foundation for a greater Richmond and Baxter Perkinson, an artist who raised money for the program through an auction.

“We are honored to partner with Altria Group and Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, and all of our supporters to make these grants possible,” said CultureWorks President, Scott Garka. “Collectively, we have shared the consequences of a dark year. These grants help our community to look forward and open our hearts and doors to new work, new performances and new audiences.”

The following organizations were rewarded grants in 2021.

Artscape

Autism Society of Central Virginia

Brown Ballerinas for Change

Cadence Theatre Company

Classical Rev + Rap

Elegba Folklore Society

HARPS/Greenspring Foundation

Latin Ballet

Moore Legacy/K Moss and Associates

Oakwood Arts

Richmond Triangle Players

Robinson Theater Community Art Center

Podium

Virginia Community Voice

The following professional artists received grants aswell.

Mickael Broth

Jowarnise Caston

Merenda Cecelia and Blythe King

Alex Criqui and Dustin Klein

Steve Gay

Hamilton Glass

Victor Haskins

More information about the grant program and CultureWorks is available on their website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.