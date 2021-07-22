Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne Alan Sims have been charged for online solicitation of minors.(Source: Staunton Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Staunton PD says the following individuals were arrested with the assistance of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on the following charges:

23-year-old Trevor Alan Kathan of Lynchburg has been charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

33-year-old Aaron Delonte Ferguson of Heathsville has been charged with nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

49-year-old Patrick Allen Wilt of Staunton has been charged with five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15.

48-year-old Dwayne Allen Sims of Rockingham has been charged with ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Police are investigating.
Driver hits, kills pedestrian before crashing into telephone pole
The crash is still under investigation.
18-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Powhatan
A picture of a swing at a playground.
Sheriff’s office: Man asked 12-year-old boy for sexual favors at park
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Latest News

Richmond Fire Department foster dog, Adien!
Richmond Fire Department fosters dog
Stunning Looks For The Bride! Makeup By Holly Beauty Partners
Stunning Looks For The Bride! Makeup By Holly Beauty Partners
Virginia Main Street Program
16 towns, cities receive grants for Virginia Main Street Program
PATCH Virginia, Summer Craft Fair
PATCH Virginia host craft fair fundraiser
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 9.3 million vaccines administered in Va. | Over 10 million vaccines distributed