4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Staunton PD says the following individuals were arrested with the assistance of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on the following charges:

23-year-old Trevor Alan Kathan of Lynchburg has been charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

33-year-old Aaron Delonte Ferguson of Heathsville has been charged with nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

49-year-old Patrick Allen Wilt of Staunton has been charged with five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15.

48-year-old Dwayne Allen Sims of Rockingham has been charged with ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15.

