Wednesday Forecast: Hazy, hot and humid with a few late day storms possible

Cold front brings comfortable July weather Thursday and Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and hazy Wednesday, but beautiful weather ahead tomorrow with decreasing humidity!

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Hazy skies (from Western Wildfire smoke) with an isolated shower and storm possible as a cold front passes in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity! Lows in mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Humidity below average. Lows in mid 60s (could hit upper 50s in rural areas), highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

