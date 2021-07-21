Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VDH launches Healthy Back-to-school website

Healthy Back to School Website
Healthy Back to School Website(Virginia Department of Health)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health, partnering with the Virginia Department of Education, launched a Healthy Back-to-School website that provides information and recommendations about COVID-19, vaccines and other health resources.

The website provides a checklist for students returning back to school and other important information about vaccine recommendations and requirements for students. Information from the Virginia Department of Education about COVID-19 in schools is also provided.

Parents can request copies of their child’s vaccinations records from the website as well.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 9.2 million vaccines administered in Va. | Over 4.5 million people fully vaccinated
Chesterfield County Police offer home security check for residents on vacation.
Chesterfield County Police offers house checkups for residents
Foxfield. Photo provided by the Blue Ridge Group.
Fall Foxfield Race tickets on sale
Anyone with information about the identity of this person should call Fourth Precinct Detective...
Suspect sought for stealing computer, credit cards from Richmond home