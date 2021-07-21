Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

On This Day: The first major battle of the Civil War

Union and Confederate forces clash near Bull Run Creek in Manassas
The Battle of First Manassas or the First Battle of Bull Run depicted by Thure de Thulstrup.
The Battle of First Manassas or the First Battle of Bull Run depicted by Thure de Thulstrup.(National Parks Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 21, 1861, blood is spilled in northern Virginia in a famous clash known by two names: the Battle of First Manassas or the First Battle of Bull Run.

Manassas fell between the two feuding capitals – Washington, D.C. and Richmond.

The Union hoped to quell the rebellion quickly by steamrolling their way to Richmond, but Confederate forces at Manassas stood in their way.

The back-and-forth battle was the first indication that the war would not be over quickly, setting up years of conflict and loss of life.

This day in history was also the birth of the well-known nickname for Confederate General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson.

Jim Bailey - the chief of interpretation and visitor services at Manassas National Battlefield Park - paints the bloody picture of this key battle on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

Autism Society Central Virginia
Autism Society offers summer camp in Henrico
Cultural Art Center at Glen Allen
Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allens announces season
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer
Suspect was in a silver Honda
Ashland Police investigate shooting incident