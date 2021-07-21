On This Day: The first major battle of the Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, July 21, 1861, blood is spilled in northern Virginia in a famous clash known by two names: the Battle of First Manassas or the First Battle of Bull Run.

Manassas fell between the two feuding capitals – Washington, D.C. and Richmond.

The Union hoped to quell the rebellion quickly by steamrolling their way to Richmond, but Confederate forces at Manassas stood in their way.

The back-and-forth battle was the first indication that the war would not be over quickly, setting up years of conflict and loss of life.

This day in history was also the birth of the well-known nickname for Confederate General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson.

Jim Bailey - the chief of interpretation and visitor services at Manassas National Battlefield Park - paints the bloody picture of this key battle on NBC12′s history podcast, How We Got Here:

