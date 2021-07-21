Suspect sought for stealing computer, credit cards from Richmond home
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after stealing a computer and credit cards from a Richmond residence in the Jackson Ward neighborhood.
Around 4:57 p.m. on June 24, a male suspect climbed a wall, broke into the residence and stole a computer and credit cards. The residence is located in the 00 block of West Clay Street.
Police say the suspect was caught on camera wearing ‘distinctive’ pink and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the identity of this person should call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
