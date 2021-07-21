Healthcare Pros
State Fair of Virginia host black-tie fundraiser for scholarship

Black tie and boots gala
Black tie and boots gala(State Fair of Virginia)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State Fair of Virginia is hosting a Black Tie and Boots Gala to raise money for a scholarship program that supports youth education in agriculture.

The event will be on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at The Meadow Event Park’s Meadow Hall in Caroline County.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online at the State Fair of Virginia’s website here and are expected to sell out. The closer to the event the ticket prices increase.

“You will enjoy a true black-tie event with a jazz trio and upscale treats inside Meadow Hall,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “And you will have the chance to boot-scoot with a country band and enjoy hearty down-home treats in a spacious tent outside on the beautiful Meadow Hall lawn. We are excited to expand the event with additional outdoor capacity!”

