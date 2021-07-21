Richmond Schools to keep 100% mask-wearing policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools says it will keep its 100 percent mask-wearing policy for all students, staff and visitors.

In an update to families, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the division feels it is the best course of action.

“We feel this is the safest course of action, particularly with the surging delta variant,” the update said.

The announcement comes state officials announced that masking decisions will be left to school divisions and health departments to make.

RPS is encouraging everyone 12 and older to get the vaccine.

“In addition, by getting vaccinated you’re helping ensure that RPS remains open for in-person instruction. In short, the vaccine protects you, your loved ones, and all children in Richmond. Please, get the shot as soon as you can,” the update said.

