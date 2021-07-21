Police on scene of deadly crash in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to Strath Road around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three people were involved in the two-vehicle crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and a woman passenger died at the scene.

Traffic Alert: Strath Road is closed to through traffic while Henrico Police are investigating a two vehicle crash. This crash has claimed the life of one. Police are investigating and working to notify the next of kin. Seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared. pic.twitter.com/3whaEDsozR — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 21, 2021

Police said Strath Road is closed to traffic while officers investigate.

Drivers should use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.

