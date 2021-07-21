Healthcare Pros
Police on scene of deadly crash in Henrico

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to Strath Road around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three people were involved in the two-vehicle crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and a woman passenger died at the scene.

Police said Strath Road is closed to traffic while officers investigate.

Drivers should use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.

