Police on scene of deadly crash in Henrico
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to Strath Road around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Three people were involved in the two-vehicle crash.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and a woman passenger died at the scene.
Police said Strath Road is closed to traffic while officers investigate.
Drivers should use an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.