Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash

Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.
Henrico police said one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person died in a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to Strath Road around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday for a crash involving a Pontiac Sunfire and a GMC Sierra truck.

Police said three people were involved in the crash. One man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The woman who died at the scene was identified as 19-year-old Cheyenne Perritt.

Police said Strath Road was to traffic while officers investigated.

