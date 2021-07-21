Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person died in a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to Strath Road around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday for a crash involving a Pontiac Sunfire and a GMC Sierra truck.

Police said three people were involved in the crash. One man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The woman who died at the scene was identified as 19-year-old Cheyenne Perritt.

Traffic Alert: Strath Road is closed to through traffic while Henrico Police are investigating a two vehicle crash. This crash has claimed the life of one. Police are investigating and working to notify the next of kin. Seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared. pic.twitter.com/3whaEDsozR — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 21, 2021

Police said Strath Road was to traffic while officers investigated.

