Police identify woman killed in Henrico crash
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said one person died in a two-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to Strath Road around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday for a crash involving a Pontiac Sunfire and a GMC Sierra truck.
Police said three people were involved in the crash. One man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.
The woman who died at the scene was identified as 19-year-old Cheyenne Perritt.
Police said Strath Road was to traffic while officers investigated.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
