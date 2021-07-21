Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say

Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials said dozens of food-poisoning cases could be connected to the heat wave in the northwestern U.S.

In Washington state this month, 52 cases of vibriosis, caused by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, have been reported.

That’s a new state record for the month of July. More than half of the cases involved people eating oysters.

Health experts said the vibrio bacteria exists in nature, but it may be thriving because of the record heat and low tides.

They suggest people consume only fully cooked shellfish.

The symptoms of vibriosis include nausea, cramps, fever and chills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
Suspect was in a silver Honda
Ashland Police investigate shooting incident
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote