Northam urges but won’t require continued masking in schools

Kids and masks in school
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is issuing new guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures for the upcoming school year.

The guidance released Wednesday urges but does not require continued masking in many circumstances.

The Democratic administration noted that a statewide public health order that mandated masking in schools is coming to an end Sunday. It says school divisions will have the ability to implement more flexible local policies going forward.

The state is urging schools to adopt a universal masking policy for elementary schools, given young children don’t have access to vaccines.

Northam’s statement encouraged Virginians to get vaccinated if they have not already.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

