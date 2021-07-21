Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Northam pardons man imprisoned for drive-by shooting

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pardoned a man who served 22 years in prison for a role in a...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pardoned a man who served 22 years in prison for a role in a drive-by shooting in which testimony indicated he wasn’t involved.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pardoned a man who served 22 years in prison for a role in a drive-by shooting in which testimony indicated he wasn’t involved.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Bobbie Morman Jr. was 18 when he was arrested in the August 1993 shooting and was convicted in a jury trial.

Eyewitnesses identified him as one of the people in the car, although the men who were in the suspect vehicle testified that Morman was not among them.

Another man who was never interviewed by police testified at the trial that he had committed the crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Chesterfield offers water testing kits
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Make saving for retirement a priority
Make saving for retirement a priority
Black tie and boots gala
State Fair of Virginia host black-tie fundraiser for scholarship