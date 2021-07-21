Healthcare Pros
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond identified

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex where one man was killed.

Around 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Bacon Street on July 20 and found Darrick Tabb, 22, inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, gunshots were heard in the apartment complex around 8 p.m., but police were not called at that time.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious around 8 p.m. or later to contact investigators.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

