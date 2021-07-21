Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fall Foxfield Race tickets on sale

Foxfield. Photo provided by the Blue Ridge Group.
Foxfield. Photo provided by the Blue Ridge Group.(Blue Ridge Group)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are now available for Foxfield races which are returning on Oct. 3.

A new ticket system is offered this year allowing people to select a parking space and a section together. Tickets are available online at Foxfield Races here.

“Families, friends, and colleagues are looking for creative and fun ways to convene and reconnect in person, and the Foxfield Races are the perfect venue,” said Kelsey Cox, executive director of the Foxfield Races. “It’s the best time of year in one of the most special places in the country, as our track is surrounded by the mountains and fall foliage in the heart of Albemarle County.”

A portion of the tickets sale will be given to Habitat for Humanity Greater Charlottesville.

“Our philanthropic commitment to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is just one step toward making the races more inclusive to our broader community,” said Cox. “We will welcome many Habitat families and supporters to experience the excitement of Steeplechase, and encourage all to consider joining us for what will be a remarkable day.”

More information about the race is available online here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

FBI 2021 Teen Academy
Richmond FBI hosts 2021 Teen Academy
(FILE)
Stacker publishes data of Virginia counties with the longest commute
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority logo
Nine Richmond students receive scholarships from community
Wedding planners in Richmond, The Hive Wedding Collective
Talking wedding dresses with 'Urban Set Bride'