Fall Foxfield Race tickets on sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are now available for Foxfield races which are returning on Oct. 3.

A new ticket system is offered this year allowing people to select a parking space and a section together. Tickets are available online at Foxfield Races here.

“Families, friends, and colleagues are looking for creative and fun ways to convene and reconnect in person, and the Foxfield Races are the perfect venue,” said Kelsey Cox, executive director of the Foxfield Races. “It’s the best time of year in one of the most special places in the country, as our track is surrounded by the mountains and fall foliage in the heart of Albemarle County.”

A portion of the tickets sale will be given to Habitat for Humanity Greater Charlottesville.

“Our philanthropic commitment to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is just one step toward making the races more inclusive to our broader community,” said Cox. “We will welcome many Habitat families and supporters to experience the excitement of Steeplechase, and encourage all to consider joining us for what will be a remarkable day.”

More information about the race is available online here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.