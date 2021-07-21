Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
More than 9.2 million vaccines administered in Va. | Over 4.5 million people fully vaccinated
Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip"...
Rains bring out whip scorpions in search of ‘food and love,’ officials say
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home