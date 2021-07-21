Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Doctors see uptick in respiratory illness impacting children

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Central Virginia doctor says health care providers are seeing an uptick in RSV cases, which is a respiratory virus that’s particularly dangerous in young children and babies.

Doctors say it is rarely seen in the summer, but it’s popping up so much that the CDC alerted doctors so that parents can be on the lookout.

RSV can start off with a stuffy nose, congestion and coughing, but it can then worsen to causing difficulty breathing.

“This is something that typically affects infants and premature babies more severely. So, if you’re child is sick, it’s important that they stay home from daycare. We treat the symptoms from home, and of course, if it gets to the point where they become more sick, or they’re having trouble breathing or trouble feeding, at that point, we need to see them,” Dr. Philip Valmores, with Bon Secours Pediatrics, said.

Valmores has seen a few cases recently and calls it surprising because typically RSV doesn’t show until the winter or spring.

He is reminding everyone of the importance of handwashing and wiping down surfaces.

