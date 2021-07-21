Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allens announces season

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced the first half of this year’s season.

Tickets go on sale on July 26 and can be purchased online here.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen season features the following performances.

The Taters will perform on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., and tickets will be $30.

An outdoor concert of Jazz with Cloud 9 will be on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m., and tickets will be $20.

The Commonwealth Bluegrass Band and the Richmond Symphony will perform on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., and tickets will be $40.

An outdoor concert celebrating Oktoberfest with The Sauerkrauts will be on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m., and tickets will be $20.

Music Theatre International’s All Together Now, will be from Nov. 14 to the 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. This performance is in conjunction with Henrico Theatre Company, and tickets will be $10 with donations encouraged.

Henrico Theatre Company presents “ A Charlie Brown Christmas ” with performances: on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets will be $15.

Masters of Soul will perform on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and tickets will be $40.

“2020 was a tough year for all of us. We are delighted to be gearing up for a new season with our standard indoor theater shows. But we are moving forward with some of the learnings of the past year. One of which is that people love outdoor concerts in our spacious field adjacent to the main building. And people are ready to enjoy the arts in person,” said The Center’s President, K Alferio. “With great concerts and wonderful exhibits and classes, we are ready to welcome back our audiences.”

