Crater Health District to host information team to help with COVID-19 vaccine outreach

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District will host a Community Information Team to help with COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the district.

The team will canvass Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties, and the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg. Team members will provide education and information about vaccination opportunities.

The Community Information Team, whose members will wear branded vests, will help anyone who wants a vaccine schedule an appointment.

“CHD is pleased to announce our collaboration efforts with VDEM and FEMA to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Receiving a vaccine is a personal choice that can help protect you, your friends, and family. The Community Information Team is one of the strategies we are implementing to bring vaccine awareness to our community members in the Crater Health District.”

To find more information about the vaccines, click here.

