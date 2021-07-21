Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Chesterfield offers water testing kits

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Office is offering well water testing kits and education through the Virginia Household Water Quality Program.

According to Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Office, this initiative is designed to offer an affordable opportunity to test water safety for private and unregulated wells and springs.

Chesterfield residents and residents in surrounding counties can buy a water sample kit for $60. The resident will be responsible for taking the samples and results along with recommendations will be emailed only to the residents and kept confidential.

To receive a water testing kit residents can register online here or call Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Office at 804-751-4401 before Aug. 4.

