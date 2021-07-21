Chesterfield County Police offers house checkups for residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police is offering residents to request desk officers to check up on their homes while they are out of town.

Residents can provide details about the condition of their home, such as the car in their driveway or whether a light is on the inside, and officers will come by to check on it.

To request this service residents can call the desk officers at 804-748-1269.

