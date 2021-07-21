Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield County Police offers house checkups for residents

Chesterfield County Police offer home security check for residents on vacation.
Chesterfield County Police offer home security check for residents on vacation.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police is offering residents to request desk officers to check up on their homes while they are out of town.

Residents can provide details about the condition of their home, such as the car in their driveway or whether a light is on the inside, and officers will come by to check on it.

To request this service residents can call the desk officers at 804-748-1269.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

Foxfield. Photo provided by the Blue Ridge Group.
Fall Foxfield Race tickets on sale
Anyone with information about the identity of this person should call Fourth Precinct Detective...
Suspect sought for stealing computer, credit cards from Richmond home
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex in Richmond
The Richmond Coliseum was built in 1971. (Source: NBC12)
Richmond preparing Coliseum for possible demolition