Autism Society offers summer camp in Henrico

Autism Society Central Virginia
Autism Society Central Virginia(Autism Society Central Virginia)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Autism Society Central Virginia is hosting a summer camp for children and young adults.

Sessions for elementary students are being offered this week, July 19-22, and next week, July 26-29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Middle and high school students and recent graduates will have sessions on the same days but in the afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.

The camp will be held at Christ Church Episcopal and is open to children with and without autism.

For the elementary session, STEAM activities, social skills and movement activities will be offered with help from community partners such as the Science Museum of Virginia and River City Inclusive Gymnastics.

For the afternoon session, campers will have some STEAM activities and practice social skills, life skills and workplace readiness skills. Each session will focus on different hands-on learning activity.

According to the Autism Society Central Virginia, “We strive to provide youth with access to extended learning opportunities to reconcile COVID-19-related learning deficits and arrive prepared for a new school year this fall. Our summer camp is specifically designed to accommodate youth on the autism spectrum and meet their individual needs, and it will support equitable access to summertime learning opportunities for these youth in Central Virginia.”

