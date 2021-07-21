Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ashland Police investigate shooting incident

Suspect was in a silver Honda
Suspect was in a silver Honda(Ashland Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland Police Department are searching for a vehicle and person involved in a shooting.

On July 12, around 3:58 p.m. a person in a silver Honda fired approximately two rounds on the 500 block of Arlington Street.

No one was injured.

The vehicle has large sticker that says “Honda” on its front windshield.

The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anyone submitting a tip may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VDH reports increase in COVID-19 cases overnight
Va. coronavirus cases jump overnight; central region sees increase in delta variant cases
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Smoke from Western Wildfires bring an orange tint to the morning sun.
Smoke from western wildfires makes it into Virginia

Latest News

Kids and masks in school
Northam urges but won’t require continued masking in schools
(Source: pexels.com)
Chesterfield offers water testing kits
Red River Foods produces a variety of snacks.
Richmond-based snack company to bring 60 new jobs with $16.5 million Henrico expansion
Make saving for retirement a priority
Make saving for retirement a priority