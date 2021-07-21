Ashland Police investigate shooting incident

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland Police Department are searching for a vehicle and person involved in a shooting.

On July 12, around 3:58 p.m. a person in a silver Honda fired approximately two rounds on the 500 block of Arlington Street.

No one was injured.

The vehicle has large sticker that says “Honda” on its front windshield.

The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anyone submitting a tip may remain anonymous.

